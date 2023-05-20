Tredje AP fonden Buys 1,256 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 367.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hologic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Hologic by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,747 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

