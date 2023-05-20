Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $224.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $227.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

