Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 467,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

