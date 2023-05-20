Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 467,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $49.11.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
