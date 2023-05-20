Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.90 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00007002 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.43 billion and $7.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026015 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,898.66 or 0.99998924 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002413 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.88958793 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $8,431,796.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

