tomiNet (TOMI) Price Hits $3.67 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, tomiNet has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00013668 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $176.47 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.69949288 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $18,900,123.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

