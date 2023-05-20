TNC Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $629.70 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $629.70 million and $85,486.11 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10887829 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $88,244.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

