Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Titan International Stock Performance
Shares of TWI opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Titan International has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $688.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
