Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Titan International has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $688.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,963,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $8,589,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 171.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 437,102 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Titan International by 132.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 368,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

