Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 41,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

