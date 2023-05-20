Thomas William Burns Sells 11,662 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 440,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

