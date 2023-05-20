Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.33 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $269.86 million and $1.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00054292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,142,787,751 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

