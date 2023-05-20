Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $270.54 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $270.54 million and $1.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00054102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,143,086,876 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

