The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Stock Performance

NCTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The9 has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The9 by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The9 by 75.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The9 by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The9 by 10,524.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

