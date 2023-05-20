The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Raised by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $232.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

