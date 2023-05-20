The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.