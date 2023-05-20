The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $118.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

