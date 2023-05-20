The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. 5,899,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

