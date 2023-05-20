The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $290.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day moving average of $306.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

