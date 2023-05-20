The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,633 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Hershey worth $38,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.49. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

