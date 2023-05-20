The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CI traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.13. 1,077,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.51. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $2,890,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,388,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group



The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

