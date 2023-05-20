The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.
The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE CI traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.13. 1,077,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.51. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group
In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $2,890,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,388,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
