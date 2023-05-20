The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Cato has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years.

Cato Price Performance

Shares of Cato stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Cato has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cato by 1,490.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cato by 1,639.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 259,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 244,414 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cato by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 210,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cato by 1,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 169,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cato in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

