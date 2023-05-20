TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.01 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $148.01 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,629,315 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,090,637 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

