Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

