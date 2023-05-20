Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $3,158,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.