Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of -274.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.28) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -264.3%.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Articles

