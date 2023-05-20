Teekay (NYSE:TK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

NYSE TK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,245. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $592.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $261.49 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

