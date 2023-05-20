TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.29 and traded as high as C$4.42. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

TDb Split Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.01.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

