Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. Target also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.69.

TGT stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

