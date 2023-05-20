Tangible Hits 24-Hour Volume of $92.18 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Tangible token can now be bought for $3.37 or 0.00012549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $109.81 million and $92.18 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.3957037 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $81.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

