Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
