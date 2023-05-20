Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Taitron Components worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

