T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading 1.2% Higher

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.17. 5,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Tcwp LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2,367.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

