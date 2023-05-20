Synthetix (SNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.59 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $621.44 million and $16.59 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00008904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,625,021 coins and its circulating supply is 259,293,958 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

