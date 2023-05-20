Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 105,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 225,704 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
