Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 105,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 225,704 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.