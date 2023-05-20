SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. 15,971,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,539,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

