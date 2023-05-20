SVB Wealth LLC Has $375.32 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned 1.54% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $375,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,808,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,810,000 after buying an additional 606,256 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,079. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

