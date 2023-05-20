SVB Wealth LLC Has $29.56 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,180 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,728,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,292,514. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

