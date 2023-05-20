SVB Wealth LLC Buys 16,801 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $301,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.70. 789,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.