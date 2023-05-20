SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,558 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $24,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 1,268,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

