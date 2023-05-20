Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after acquiring an additional 859,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

