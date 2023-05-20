SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $632.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,482,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 904,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,722,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after buying an additional 784,258 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

