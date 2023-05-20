Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

