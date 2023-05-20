Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.