Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

SMLP opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16.

Insider Activity

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.