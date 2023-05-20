Sui (SUI) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Sui (SUI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Sui has a market capitalization of $593.04 million and approximately $111.65 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.14527924 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $186,947,792.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”



