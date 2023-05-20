Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $285.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.24. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 66.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

