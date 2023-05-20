Strike (STRK) Hits Market Cap of $44.51 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.95 or 0.00044477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $44.51 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,725,061 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

