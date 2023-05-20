Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

SSYS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 409,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,003. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,732,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 237,268 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

