StockNews.com Lowers Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $790 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

