StockNews.com Lowers Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $790 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.97%.
Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
