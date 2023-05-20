StockNews.com Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 2,896,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

