StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

WWD opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Woodward by 265.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

