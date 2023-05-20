StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Western Copper and Gold Price Performance
Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.98.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.