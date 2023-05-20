StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Copper and Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 592,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

