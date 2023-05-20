StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.90.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,155,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,989 shares of company stock worth $5,508,923. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

